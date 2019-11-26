The governor recently made a political appointment that failed.
An appointee was named to fill the vacancy of the probate judge office in Montgomery County.
After the judge was sworn-in, someone discovered the appointee was not legal to serve due to a state law.
In Alabama a probate judge can not hold that office after age 70, unless they turned 70 while already in office.
Looks like the governor did not know much about the candidate or did not know the law … maybe had some bad information from one or two folks who camped on her door trying to get a favor from the governor. It became necessary to remove the first appointee and make a do-over.
To me, it seems a governor can make a political appointment that ends up having someone like TV's wise and trustworthy Andy Griffith or a bumbling Barney Fife … or even worse a Goober!
When it comes to choosing candidates to serve Alabamians, a governor may never measure up to the choice voters make.
Don Stephens
Childersburg