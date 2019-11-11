As much as I observe, research and write on politics, I am still amazed at the incredible power and influence wielded by well entrenched politicians. On Nov. 8, Jeff Session formally declared his candidacy to reclaim his former seat in the U.S. Senate. As you will recall, Sessions resigned from the Senate in 2017 to become the 84th U.S. Attorney General only to resign two years later in a dispute with President Trump.
Jeff Sessions was born Dec. 2, 1946, graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery and the University of Alabama Law School. Session served brief stints as Alabama attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. He ran successfully for the U.S. Senate in 1996, serving with distinction for 21 years. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Current research both statewide and nationally indicates that Session is potentially a shoo-in for the Republican nomination in Alabama. At present, he will face Stanley Adair, John Merrill, Arnold Mooney, Bradley Byrne, Tommy Tuberville and Roy Moore as Republicans. These same sources indicate an easy ride as well to oust Democrat Doug Jones in the general election in 2020.
An experienced journalist told me recently, "... Sessions would not have to even campaign ..."
While I feel the election of Jeff Sessions is what Alabama needs, I am somewhat concerned about his age. Assuming, Sessions wins his seat back, he will be age 81 when the term expires. Since a U.S. senator's power in the Senate is based on seniority, Jeff Sessions will be limited in that regard. The people of Alabama must also be mindful that their other senator, Richard Shelby, is 85 and likely in his last term.
James W. Anderson
Talladega