LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The logic of the Trump administration

I’m still trying to understand the logic or magical thinking of the Trump administration. Let's examine a few issues:
Health care – Can't afford it, no job or benefits and a pandemic outside your door. Trump/Republicans said – too bad, you are on your own. Trump also plans to get rid of Social Security and deeply cut medicare. Only duly elected, hard-working politicians will have access to government health insurance, not you. In fairness to Trump, the Republican Party has not put forth a health care insurance plan for the masses in over 15 years.
Tax cuts – Not for you, you are not rich enough. You can afford a small tax increase. Trump will give you a one-time financial ($1,200) payment to ease the sting.
Postal services – You are not paying enough postage. Republicans passed a law around 2005 to ensure USPS fiscal failure. No, you can't mail your ballot, only the Trump family is allowed. Too much voter fraud. Take your hydroxychloroquine and stand in line, without a mask.
Resources to fight pandemic – No, you and your state are on your own, especially blue states.
Swamp creatures -- Trump hires only the best, except for those seven former staffers who were arrested, jailed, convicted and/or pled guilty to felonies. Besides, Trump hardly knew any of them.
The list goes on, but I’m nearing my 250-word limit. VOTE TRUMP AND COMPANY OUT Nov. 3, 2020!
Martha Jordan,
Talladega