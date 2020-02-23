LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The lies continue

It was perfected in the period leading up to World War II. The Big Lie. The Glorious Leader would take aggressive and violent actions against other countries surrounding Germany. Punished Jewish people en-masse, denied and lied about all kinds of things. The German people placidly accepted his lies and actions. They were too afraid to speak out. Hitler's Big Lies were told repeatedly.
Fastforward to modern times and Trump is following that same playbook. Those devoted to tracking Trump's lies list the latest number told by him at 14,000+. Pretty easy to fact check on your own. Just go to the video tapes and speeches on the net.
Some of Trump's most recent lies in his State of the Union address:.
1. Claims he supports better and more affordable healthcare. False. He and his administration are part of a legal case in court fighting to end the Affordable Care Act and the mandate to cover previously existing conditions. Additionally, the Trump administration has not put forth a plan to improve the healthcare system. In fact, his administration proposes to cut Medicare benefits. He has personally stated this several times.
2. “I will reduce the deficits.” Economic indicators show under Trump, the deficit is currently $984 billion, almost a trillion dollars. In 2016, at the start of his administration, the deficit was $584 billion. Put that gift under your grandchildren and great-grandchildren's Christmas tree.
3. “I keep my promises.” Who is paying for the wall? Us, not Mexico. “I will drain the swamp in Washington.” Instead, Trump filled the pool with rich alligators and other swamp creatures.
The list of broken promises, lies and half truths goes on and on. No wonder the Speaker of the House symbolically tore up copies of his State of the Union speech. Trump's speech was nothing more than a pack of lies and meaningless words. Remember Hitler's actions ultimately resulted in WWII. Save yourself, save us all. VOTE TRUMP OUT in November 2020.
Martha Jordan
Talladega