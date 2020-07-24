LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The grass isn’t always greener ...

Look at a map of the U.S. showing the best states where you might retire, and Wyoming is No. 1.
]Looking at all that's taking place in Alabama -- and many other places -- one weary with all that troubles our soul might consider moving to Wyoming!
Then, on the other hand, I've seen how buffalo will walk down the middle of a highway and not yield the right of way to a car or semi.
The wind might blow your SUV off the interstate, and you can stare only so much at a herd of antelope.
Then I wonder what other things I might not like about being a resident of Wyoming. It might not be any better than living in Alabama.
Besides, we pitched our tent in Childersburg for the rest of our days, and if you're thinking about relocating, before you move to Wyoming, you may like Childersburg!
When we grow weary with what may be happening around us, just listen to the words of a great Gospel song from Dottie Rambo.
"Too many miles behind me. Too many trials are through.
Too many tears help me remember ...
THERE'S TOO MUCH TO GAIN, TO LOSE".
I think we should just stay here and help be a solution to our faults and failures.
Don Stephens,
Childersburg