LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Democratic team is set

The Democratic ticket for president of the United States is set.
Joe Biden, presumptive nominee for president on the Democratic ticket, has selected Sen. Kamala Harris to run as vice president. They are two smart and articulate people who will work for the good of ALL Americans.
They will not run on a strategy of divide and conquer. They will bring a message of hope, optimism and strength while working to heal the divisive wounds that have ripped across the landscape of this country.
They cannot do it alone. They need all of us to help, to do our part. Let the journey of thousands of steps begin with you, with us by (1) registering to vote, (2) voting and (3) joining and working with the Biden/Harris team to bring strength and reconciliation to our country. VOTE!
Martha Jordan
Talladega