Impeachment does not create a dilemma for the Republicans. Impeachment is obstruction and resistance manufactured by Democrats for the past three years. Democrats have no candidate who offers anything constructive for the citizens of this country and they know it. Desperation is why they have to keep making up stuff on Trump and attacking him.
They’re hoping there’s an outside chance one of their ill-prepared, unqualified underlings accidentally gets elected from the confusion they have created. With another defeat imminent in 2020, the Democrats’ only hope is not to produce positive ideas, but to keep repackaging socialism in the hope an unsuspecting electorate will think its something new and buy into it.
The real dilemma is the Democratic Party is no longer the Democratic Party. Thanks to Obama and the Clintons, they have transformed it into a Marxist/Socialist Party with no hope for anyone or anything except themselves by ruling through totalitarian fascism. Which is what this is all about.
Please change the name of your political party to reflect the true ideas it represents today, the Marxist Party of America. It no longer represents the democratic ideas of its founder, Thomas Jefferson. Which makes it a liability to the freedom and liberty of everyone in this country, including yourselves. It’s no longer an asset to our form of government.
Today’s Democratic Party "leaders" are about as pro-America as Karl Marx, Lenin, Trotsky and Joseph Stalin.
Billy Price
Ashville