The Talladega County NAACP would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. George Culver and the Ritz Theatre for making it possible for Talladega to see the movie “Hidden Figures” on Feb. 16.
We thank the community as well because if you hadn't come out, it would not have been a success. We are humbled and honored that you all would help us celebrate Black History Month in this manner.
Thank you, Talladega. Thank you, Ritz Theatre, and most of all thank you, George Culver.
Rev. Hugh Oliver Morris
Talladega