LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for supporting Plank Road Station’s art extravaganza

At this time, we, at the Plank Road Station in Winterboro, would like to express our sincere thanks to all who chose to support us in so many ways to make our 12th Annual Art Extravaganza such a wonderful success.
Though the rains did fall much heavier than predicted and the winds blew much stronger than anyone ever anticipated, our vendors came and bravely weathered the storm for the surprisingly large number of brave shoppers who truly found great treasures and wonderful bargains. After the rains moved out, the grounds and the lodge building were absolutely filled with even more shoppers, making for a very successful adventure for all.
It takes a tremendous amount of work to make the Art Extravaganza happen every year. Our artists and vendors are so very important to us, for without them, there simply would be no show. We so very much appreciate your dedication to our long-lasting project. What true dedication to “the show must go on” all of our entertainers adhere to. Through hard, blowing rain the entertainment did not stop. Rick Haynes and the lineup of entertainers brought expensive instruments and equipment out and played for all to enjoy. A “thank you” just doesn’t seem to be enough for such dedication.
The Daily Home is so instrumental in the success of the show. Through the wonderful articles and the ads in their publications, the entire area is informed about the event. Our hat is off to you Daily Home writers, photographers, ad designers, staff. Laci Braswell and Bob Crisp, you did a fantastic job of capturing our event and spreading the word. We appreciate you!
It was a great year for us at Plank Road Station. A full schedule is already set for 2020, and we look forward to seeing all of you again. And, if you haven’t made a trip to Plank Road Station for one of our events, put that on your “to do” list for 2020. We have a wonderful time in the country!
Becky Griffin, CEO
Plank Road Society