Merchants, residents and city officials responded to the "Paint the Town Blue/Thank a Police Officer" campaign not only by adorning storefronts and mailboxes with blue ribbons but also by providing meals, snacks, etc. The Patrol Room table was filled with donuts, fruit baskets, energy bars, Chik-Fil-A meals, Subway meals, cookies and candy, along with proclamations and plaques, all provided by church groups, local businesses and residents from the Sylacauga community.
I want to thank everyone, too many to name, who responded to the call in such a gracious and supportive manner. A special thanks to Earlyne Flowers for donating the blue ribbon for the flagpole in front of City Hall.
I also appreciate the media coverage — Laci Braswell (The Daily Home) and Jeremy Law (SylacaugaNews.com), and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce for their efforts to spread the word and report the activities associated with the "Paint the Town Blue" campaign.
It was good and refreshing to see the community pull together to support the Sylacauga Police Department in such a grand fashion.
Mark Ledbetter
Chaplain, Sylacauga Police Department