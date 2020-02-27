LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 5th-grader from California seeks information on state of Alabama

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.jpg

Dear people of the Great State of Alabama,

Greetings! My name is Sarah, and I am a fifth-grade student at Salida Elementary School in Salida, California. We live in the central valley, located east of San Francisco.

This year, we are to each complete a state project. I picked Alabama! I am asking for any and all information from and about your Great State of Alabama to be sent to me. 

If you would, please send me any post cards, articles, maps, pictures, pins, pencils, posters, pamphlets or any other special  items from Alabama for my project, I would really appreciate it.

My school address is:

℅ Mr. Flores' 5th Grade

Salida Elementary School

4519 Finney Road

Salida, CA 95368

Sincerely,

Sarah Aguilera

