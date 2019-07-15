It seems almost everyone is more than tired of telemarketers. I think it’s kind of like "everyone talks about the weather, no one does anything about it." They are much like kudzu — here to stay.
Are you as tired of TV ads for attorneys as I am? Many years ago attorneys would never have thought of advertising on TV. Why was that? The answer in part is that they could not make the outrageous claims that they are permitted to do today due to deregulations by the feds.
Attorneys are not the only folks jumping on the bandwagon of self-promotion. I saw a billboard the other day with the photo of a physician proclaiming: "Call me to avoid losing your limbs." I called him. I thought if I didn't make the call he might remove my legs or arms. Really, I just thought about calling to tell him he might not pass the English Communication course that I was exposed to as a college freshman.
Also, it pays to look at the label on ice cream to see if it's a gallon or just looks somewhat like one.
Whatever happened to truth in advertising or getting what you thought you were paying for?
Voters might look at candidate labels and look for whatever truth they can find before voting.
Don Stephens
Childersburg