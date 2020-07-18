LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Talladega, is this really the best we can do for our children?

In the Talladega City school board meeting Tuesday, July 14, the chairwoman, Mrs. McGhee, asked why the Talladega Daily Home had not published the superintendent's evaluation.
I ask the same question. Why hasn’t the Talladega Daily Home published the superintendent's evaluation? (Editor’s note: A full story about the evaluation was published in Friday’s paper, after it took school system officials a month to comply with The Daily Home’s multiple requests for a copy of it.).
It was also brought out that our superintendent, Mr. Tony Ball, changed his evaluation. Is this true? If so, how can we allow him to change his evaluation. That's like a student making a “D” on his math test -- didn't like the “D” he made, so he changed it to a “B.” We would not let our children do this. Look at the horrible example our superintendent is setting for our children.
I know Talladega City wants peace in the city, because I want peace. But how can anyone expect peace with wrongdoing going on in our school system.
Those who know of the wrongdoing are complicit in it, if they don't speak out. It's time for the Talladega school board to get in order.
I listened to Mr. (Terry) Swain's presentation last night. Can the school board dispute the low statistics of our children's performance? I also listened to a recording Mr. Swain posted on Facebook where the superintendent acknowledged he wasn't prepared for this job. Why did the board renew his contract when he openly admits to not being prepared for the job?
Our children need someone who can bring our schools' failing grades up. I personally know students who graduated with high GPAs that said they were not prepared for higher education. I know 67% of the children are Black. White families, are you satisfied with this?
I am appealing to all parents, families and interested parties, don't you want better for your children? Something must be done. This is bigger than the conflict between the superintendent and the female board members. What their conflict did is shine a bright light on the real issues our school system are experiencing.
Talladega City school board members, we trusted you with our children. My question is, board members, are you satisfied with this?
Talladega what are we doing?
Dixie Sanders Bonner,
Talladega