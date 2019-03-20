To Dr. Billy C. Hawkins:
It is with great pleasure for us to write this letter and extend greetings to everyone gathered this evening to celebrate this momentous occasion.
We stand before you all to honor the 20th president, not only for his academic leadership at Talladega College, but for the economic growth and developmental contributions to the City of Talladega as well. Under his tenure we have witnessed new and re-instated athletic programs, athletic championships, record breaking enrollment, renovations, campus beautification projects, completion of a new residence hall, increased fundraising, enhanced alumni awareness, online academic offerings, an acclaimed marching band, construction of a new student center, first-ever graduate program, and lastly, a vision for a new home for Hale Woodruff’s Amistad Murals at the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art.
Therefore, we as members of both the City Council and graduates of Talladega College, hereby set our hands and the great seal of the City of Talladega, Alabama on this 18th day of March two thousand and nineteen.
Dr. Horace Patterson, Council President, City Councilman, Ward 1 Class of 1977
Jarvis B. Elston, City Councilman, Ward 2, Class of 1991