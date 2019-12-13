LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Talladega City Council needs to remember who, what elected them

Our current City Council is still settling in their role leading our city. This is all the more reason I join many residents in urging caution and careful judgment in responding to constituent requests.
The recent application by a group of residents that the City "reimburse" them for the expense of lodging out of town visitors in Talladega for an athletic event was both sobering and amusing. Our council saw fit to "table" the request instead of outright rejection. This concerns me since it appears there is support to actually fund the request.
What??
Well, if it’s OK to write this check, I'll let them know the next time I have relatives in town for the holidays and will expect a check!
Obviously, the group requesting these funds as well as the council expect this matter to come up again by “tabling” it. I have spoken with many residents who find this request and the council’s reaction disappointing. Is it necessary to remind our new council members who and what elected them? The most basic fundamental image we expect from you is sound management and judgment. Don't let us down; we are watching!
James W. Anderson
Talladega