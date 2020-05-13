LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sylacauga Area Habitat needs new volunteers to maintain ministry

To the citizens of Sylacauga and Childersburg,
Do you want to continue the Sylacauga Area Habitat for Humanity (SAHFH) housing ministry in your city?
Sylacauga Area Habitat for Humanity was incorporated in 1996 by a group of concerned citizens of our city. Their thought was to help ease the housing shortage. Many citizens have served as members of the SAHAH volunteer corporation, which has provided homes to people of our community.
Corporation preamble:
Sylacauga Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., shall seek to sponsor specific projects in habitat development, starting with the construction of modest but adequate housing, and to associate with other groups functioning with purposes consistent with those listed below, namely:
1. To witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world in cooperation with God's people in need to create a better human habitat in which to live and work.
2. To witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ by working in cooperation with other agencies and groups with a kindred purpose.
3. To witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ through loving acts and the spoken and written word; and
4. To witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ by enabling an expanding number of persons from all walks of life to participate in this ministry.
I moved to Sylacauga in 2003 and joined SAHFH in 2007 for I felt its worldwide mission was my calling. I have enjoyed every minute. However, at age 87, it is harder to staff and manage this corporation. It needs a board of business leaders (to govern) and younger staff (to operate).
Sylacauga needs this ministry, and it can only continue with local support. What are your thoughts? Do you want to continue this needed ministry? Email SAHFH1938@gmail.com to do so.
Yours in Partnership,
James J. Adams,
Executive Director