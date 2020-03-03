LETTER TO THE EDITOR: St. Clair County Commission wrong about pistol permits

I disagree with the St. Clair County Commission on the right to carry a pistol without a permit. Their stated position for issuing permits is that it would help the police identify who is carrying a pistol.
Every firearm sold is registered when you buy them, including pistols, so there is already a registry they can check for who owns what firearms. Issuing pistol permits is a duplication of this registry whose sole purpose is to create more revenue for the Sheriff's Office and nothing more.
While I support the police I have seen nowhere in the U.S. Constitution where the Second Amendment says “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed unless you don't have a permit.”
The way this is written in the constitution, requiring a pistol holder to get a permit is unconstitutional.
Billy Price
Ashville