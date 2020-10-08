LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sports have always been political

I must say that I agree with the reader who stated that sports is just too political (“Sports turning political has turned me off,” The Daily Home, Sept. 23-24).
Seeing President Trump taking credit for the Big Ten conference, which covers some key battleground states, restarting football is awful and attempting to politicize my escape from politics!
Oh, that’s not what he meant. Well, maybe it is the Olympics that were supposed to happen in Japan this year. Despite the IOC claiming it is apolitical, the event is still country versus country, and they even play their national anthems and keep track of the medals by country.
Wait, that’s not what he meant either? Then, it must be about how mayors of cities and towns often promote their local teams winning championships, even in things like high school tennis! And do not forget how local pride is often fostered by the sport teams of local schools.
Hmm? Not that either? Well, it has got to be 10-1the pushing of agendas and the beliefs of players. I watch sports to be entertained, not for watching players joining together to pray at the end …
No? That’s strange.
The truth of the matter is that sports and politics have long been intertwined.
From President Coolidge hosting the 1924 World Series champion Washington Senators to the 1980 boycotting of the Moscow Summer Olympics to cities using public funds to build stadiums to attract – or keep – professional teams. There is a long history of sports serving as another medium for politics.
It also serves as a platform for political messaging, no different than other forms of entertainment such as music and movies.
The only time that sports become “too political” is when the politics are not your own.
Daniel McGowin,
Moody