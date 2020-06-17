LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some questions about Poarch Band of Creek Indians, town of Atmore

A recent report shows Atmore, Ala., is No. 3 on a list of the 10 most shrinking cities in the state.
I note that Atmore is the home of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and home of their gambling operations.
It seems a wise move for our state legislators and the governor's gambling committee studying the issue to take a long look at how the Poarch Creek Indians have contributed to the welfare of their hometown.
A drive down main street Atmore makes you wonder!
Sadly, the town seems to have fallen on hard times and is no longer the thriving town I fondly remember in the days gone by. I don't mean to judge Atmore for their less than impressive progress, the whole story is not known.
My question is, if the Poarch Creek Indians profess to offer so much help to the state, what have they done for their hometown?
Should Alabama enter into an agreement with the Indians offering great amounts of money to the state … and have they been an exceptional neighbor in the city where they rose from poverty to their present state of money and power?
State legislators … what do you know in order to make an honest vote, if it comes to a vote?
Don Stephens
Childersburg