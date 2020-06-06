LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some in media need to get fact straight about Trump, Army, riots

Does President Trump have the authority to employ regular Army troops to quell rioting?
Have you noticed the latest issue the media is trying to hammer Trump with is his threat to use Army troops to restore order? Many of the major network news youngsters are popping up on the evening news firmly stating the president has no power to impose this tactic.
Well, they are either too young to remember, are totally misinformed or likely know better and are just using this as a method to hound Trump.
Looking back historically, there have been at least five (5) instances in the U.S. where federal troops were used to enforce civilian law.
In 1932, President Hoover used the Army to disperse thousands of protesting veterans in and around Washington, D.C., after the police failed. In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson used soldiers to protect civil rights marchers from Selma to Montgomery after two previous attempts ended with marchers being beaten. In 1957, President Eisenhower sent Army units to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation laws after the governor had used state National Guard to block them. We all recall the image of Gov. George Wallace standing in the door of the University of Alabama to block the first black from entering. President Kennedy first used U.S. Marshals to enforce the law and later federalized the Alabama National Guard to take away Gov. Wallace's ability to use the Guard to prevent integration. Kennedy again used federal marshals to enforce integration at the University of Mississippi in 1962 Presidents George W. Bush and Obama both sent troops to the Mexican border to suppress immigrant disturbances in 2008 and 2010.
The Insurrection Act of 1807 grants broad unquestioned powers to the president in time of peril or national crisis.
This act empowers the president to "federalize" state guard and militia units to quell insurrection, rebellion and lawlessness, and specifically grants exceptions to the Posse Comitatius Act that prohibits the use of regular military units to enforce civilian laws. So you can easily see that President Trump has precedent and law to back him!
So, yet again, don't believe all the hype coming from your TV set. As is usually the case, these major media people have an agenda that is intended to NOT tell you the truth. When you hear something that just doesn't sound right, it probably isn't! Take the time to research it and learn yourself.
Sources: PBS: April 4/18; New York Times, archives; The Congressional Record; The Birmingham News, 1963, & 1965
James W. Anderson
Talladega