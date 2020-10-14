LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some budget suggestions for Talladega city officials

It seems the city (Talladega can't agree on the budget, so while they are waiting, let me share some thoughts.
How about ditch the water pad and build a track. Did you know Talladega High School has several students qualify for state every year but has no track? Before you say the Alabama School for the Deaf has one, they won't let Talladega High use it while they are on it and can't use the bathrooms there.
Secondly, how about the city taking care of paying the police for home football games? Yep, the school has to spend thousands of dollars out of the football budget to have police there. So far I haven't found a city that has the same policy. Thousands of dollars would go far in supporting the football team instead of paying off-duty cops time-and-a-half to work the game.
Just my thoughts. C'mon Talladega. Do something right.
Kory Burel,
Talladega