LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shootings in Chicago may be sign our nation is losing control

All we can hear these days is "Black Lives Matter!”
Obviously, Black lives don't mean much to the Black community or the media. In Chicago, just over the July 4th holiday, there were 67 shootings with 13 deaths, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.
In the past two weekends, 111 shootings took place, with 24 dead, and the weekend isn't over! (source: Chicago Sun-Times, 7/5/20).
Why isn't this being focused upon as a serious problem in this country?
I had to search the Internet to read about this today, 7/5/20. Obviously, this is NOT a new issue. These out -of-control shootings have been taking place in Chicago for years, and all the politicians and main street media do is just play politics and do nothing.
I don't mean to sound like an alarmist, but I'm afraid this nation is losing control, and we are just inches away from martial law nationwide, with troops patrolling the streets.
Additional sources: Fox News, July 5
James W. Anderson,
Talladega