LETTER TO THE EDITOR: SHOCKED — Unwanted pit bulls kill alpaca

I have recently moved into the Alpine area, and was shocked by the death of an alpaca and a family pet on a family farm. They were killed by dogs, namely pit bulls, dropped off “in the country.” The practice of dropping off unwanted animals in rural areas is a horrible practice by quivering cowards who unthinkingly take the livelihoods of farmers, and kill loving pets of those who choose a quieter lifestyle.
Thankfully our county has resources for pets who can no longer be provided a home. These pets need not kill calves, alpacas, donkeys, sheep, chickens, goats and family pets to feed themselves.
Mary Lines
Alpine