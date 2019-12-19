LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Senate won’t let Democrat witnesses get away with lying for impeachment

Now that the Democrats in Congress have had their fun impeaching Trump with accusations instead of facts, the real fun starts. When the Senate takes up these impeachment "generalizations," it is a different ballgame.
Democrat witnesses will have to present specific facts under oath. "He said, she said” and “I heard" won’t hold water. If they lie under oath to the Senate like they lied to Congress, they will be held accountable and subject to jail time.
This should be great entertainment watching the Democrats squirm like the lying worms they are, trying to turn fiction into facts. We want to thank Democrats everywhere ahead of time for ensuring Trump is reelected in 2020 with your dog-and-pony show in the Congress.
Billy Price
Ashville