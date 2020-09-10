LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Saluting those who don't let lack of knowledge keep them quiet

In the 1940s, my uncle, T. Timothy Ticklepitcher Nimrod, was known for growing the biggest and best watermelons on Sand Mountain.
Uncle Nimrod was even better known for arguing politics and religion on the street corners of Albertville.
Uncle Nimrod would catch a ride with his neighbor, Wordlaw Bowen, and spend the day in town, confronting friends and neighbors, "arguing"... they didn't call it discussing.
The old man was not known to have any ties to a church or being a registered voter. Never mind, he assumed his views were worthy of sharing with others.
No matter what you think of Uncle Nimrod, the U.S. Constitution was on his side.
Many of us may shy away from speaking our mind and beliefs these days.
So, what am I saying? No matter how we lack education or information about issues facing our world, give the Nimrods of today credit for exercising their rights.
This is America. Go ahead and be a Nimrod!
Don Stephens,
Childersburg