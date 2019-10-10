I would like to express my gratitude and pride to the Talladega College Family for making sure that a good percentage of the students enrolled there registered and voted in the municipal election. I was not there personally however B.N. Mabra Center is my polling place.
I was told by one person who was there to vote that it was a “beautiful site to see.” The site that was so beautiful was around 200-250 students mostly band students were led to the Mabra Center on Tuesday afternoon to vote. They were organized by the assistant directors alphabetically to try and prevent any unnecessary confusion, assist the polling place staff and not be so loud.
Mr. Bonds, great job with making sure that the Democratic Conference registers these young people and that they show some interest in the city where they spend most of the year. As a Talladega College alumni, it makes me feel really proud that the college family is becoming more involved in what happens here and making a positive difference.
Bess Garrett and Stevelyn Dickerson
Talladega