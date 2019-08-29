Numerous wrecks at the Talladega bypass and Jackson Trace Road intersection have raised concern for the safety of our residents … rightly so.
Approaching Jackson Trace Road on the bypass from Highway 77, I have observed flashing lights alerting drivers of possible danger.
Also, driving in that direction toward Jackson Trace Road … "On a clear day, you can see forever."
Jackson Trace Road has stop signs, and visibility seems to be adequate.
Round-abouts have been mentioned as a possible solution.
I've seen this solution used in Georgia, New Hampshire and Vermont for years.
My observations of the process is that it works in some instances.
However, traveling through a round-about, you have to concentrate.
One cannot be texting or talking on a telephone … to navigate a round-about takes concentration while driving quickly.
It's harder than stopping at a stop sign!
My concern, if one cannot avoid a collision with flashing lights, stop signs and a clear vision for a safe area, how in the world will anyone be able to make it safely through a round-about?
I'm all for protecting residents’ lives, and I am also strongly for folks driving responsibly.
I'm not sure it's the government's responsibility to protect folks from their personal neglect.
Don Stephens
Childersburg