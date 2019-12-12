There has been a complete meltdown in the impeachment hearing of President Trump. The Constitution has been trampled on by the Republican Party with no respect for our founding fathers who wove the fabric of our government in the laws of this country.
This is a true saying "that the gods of this world have blinded the minds of the people." They have enlisted some black and white evangelicals to make war with the ordained powers of God. The government, which was ordained, rests on the shoulders of our Lord Jesus the Christ.
The Constitution is personified with power derived from the right hand of God. Therefore, we should be careful of the laws of heaven and earth, which have been given to us by our founding fathers.
In my conclusion, Mr. Trump, it isn't about you, it's about destroying the foundation of our Constitution.
Ozell Cass
Pell City