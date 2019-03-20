To Sen. Jim McClendon,
Although you are not my senator, you always have been man enough to answer my questions.
Now, my question is: Why the lottery bill? Is it for Alabama residents to be able to gamble and save on gasoline? Or is there a plan for the Educational Trust Fund and General Fund?
Why do we need the revenue from gambling? What will it cost the state to enforce gambling?
What is the positive and what is the negative?
AND, why should we believe anything the state Legislature tells us?
Don Stephens
Childersburg