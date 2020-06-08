LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Protesters need to stay on point, forget defunding police

It was already a sad indictment on America and law enforcement for failing to administer the law without malice!
Now we have a sad indictment on those demanding defunding or abolishing police departments.
While we give in to demands of equal treatment for all -- that seems like an excellent move -- without law enforcement, what good are laws.
Some protesters have said, "this is us crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge.” Demanding not having any law enforcement may be more like … "This is us tearing down the Edmund Pettus Bridge!"
To protesters, stay on focus … equality, justice, truth and trust in our system, not a lawless society!
A rogue president or an angry mob should not rule America.
Don Stephens,
Childersburg