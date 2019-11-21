Forcing the whistleblower to identify him or herself flies in the face of the act that established the “whistleblower” law. Go back and read or listen to the Republicans who endorsed and voted for the law, but now prostrate themselves before Trump.
Their hypocrisy is nauseating. And, gnats have better memories than the average American.
The Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 (S. 585) is named for Dr. Kirkpatrick, a 38-year-old clinical psychologist who worked at the Tomah VA Medical Center in 2009. During his short time at Tomah, Dr. Kirkpatrick witnessed disturbing medication practices and expressed concern. His complaints cost him his job, leading the doctor to eventually commit suicide. The bill was voted into law in 2017 by a Republican-controlled Congress and Senate.
A survey conducted of 1,014 “likely voters” between February 14-19, 2007, found overwhelming public support for Congress to “institute a strong whistleblower law to protect government employees from retribution if they report waste or corruption.”
G.M. Wigley
Oxford