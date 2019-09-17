Are we not all becoming weary of the non-stop rhetoric daily from Washington down to our local City Hall politics. One would have to use earplugs to avoid the crazy diatribe being spewed by the Democratic presidential candidates ranging from forgiving all student loans, giving every family $1,000/month to providing unlimited healthcare for all — including illegal immigrants. I suspect even a third-grader would know that it is not possible for us to pay for this.
So, what about our local city government? We are in a unique position inasmuch as our voters have had the foresight to elect an all new voting majority. I do not envy them with the perilous tasks facing them after taking office. Just weeks ago, the sitting council voted unanimously to move forward building a splash pad with an estimated cost in excess of $1 million, while at the same time not acting on critically needed street repair. Then we learn from The Daily Home that Talladega is facing a $850,000 budget shortfall.
To further compound budget issues, the city now faces one and possibly two lawsuits alleging irregularities during the Aug. 27 election. Even if the city should prevail in these claims, the city will still have to pay legal fees and lawyer fees with outside legal counsel being hired.
The incoming council has made welcomed promises to us, the voters, for our city. I am sure I join the majority of voters who anxiously await the fulfillment of these assurances.
… the woods are lovely [but] dark and deep … promises to keep and miles to go before [we] sleep.”
Source: Robert Frost; 1922; Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening”
James W. Anderson
Talladega