LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Political leaders owe us answers about coronavirus pandemic

While some of us are in self-quarantine and others are running around in public like a chicken with its head cut off, the coronavirus continues to spread in Alabama. Here are some questions for government at all levels, including both Democrats and Republicans.
When will enough coronavirus test kits be produced and available to everyone in America? When will enough drugs that are known to be effective in fighting the coronavirus be made and readily available to all Americans? When will an effective vaccine be found and produced for the coronavirus and distributed to everyone?
While the washing of hands and factories retooling to make hand soaps is good, shouldn’t more plants be retooling to make coronavirus kits, medicines to treat it and a vaccine to cure it? How many labs and plants are actively involved in reaching these ends?
It does not seem to be enough as the days have dragged on since the outbreak of the coronavirus and there are no definite answers to these questions other than they are on the way. We have grown weary of pep talks from politicians trying to buff our morale while the days pass and we continue to wait as more people are infected and die.
At the least give us definite dates and times to these questions instead of more “would of, could of, should of” scenarios from our elected officials from top to bottom. You owe American citizens direct answers to these questions, or will many of us be dead before you have them?
Billy Price
Ashville