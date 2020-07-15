LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please, please wear a mask to help protect those you love

My wife, Rita, has a washable face mask with lovely red roses on it.
I have a face mask made by our niece with the initials F.U. on it.
Some folks see that mask and would like to give me a high-five … they think it is a text abbreviation! It stands for "Favorite Uncle.”
WEAR THE MASK!
Try several styles of mask, find one that is most comfortable.
However, it's not about comfort … it's about allowing your grandchildren to escape the dreaded virus, your elderly parents, etc.
My freedom is not defined by wearing or not wearing a mask. Neither is wearing a seat belt!
Please trust science rather than politics. We're smarter than that!
Don Stephens,
Childersburg