LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please, please wear a mask to help protect those you love

My wife, Rita, has a washable face mask with lovely red roses on it.

I have a face mask made by our niece with the initials F.U. on it.

Some folks see that mask and would like to give me a high-five … they think it is a text abbreviation! It stands for "Favorite Uncle.”

WEAR THE MASK!

Try several styles of mask, find one that is most comfortable.

However, it's not about comfort … it's about allowing your grandchildren to escape the dreaded virus, your elderly parents, etc.

My freedom is not defined by wearing or not wearing a mask. Neither is wearing a seat belt!

Please trust science rather than politics. We're smarter than that!

Don Stephens,

Childersburg

 

