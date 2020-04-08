LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pell City Ministerial Association — Statement of support to local leaders and law enforcement officers

The Pell City Ministerial Association is, like all organizations, grieved at the loss of face-to-face meeting and communication. We feel it most especially now during Holy Week and with Easter Sunday approaching. Still, we, the pastors of Pell City churches, endorse and agree with our national, state and local government leaders, with the social distancing orders for this COVID-19 health crisis. This does not mean the church is closed or unable to reach out into our community to spread the gospel. It does mean that we find other ways, outside our norm and outside our comfort zone.
As pastors who love Pell City, we are saddened by the fact that we cannot gather together in person for worship this Easter Sunday. However, we ask that you invite your friends and family to worship online this weekend, and let's remain spiritually connected even while physically separated. Government, civic and medical leaders have all asked for us to limit the spread of COVID-19 by practicing physical distancing. Our responsibility as Christians to obey governing authorities is outlined in Romans 13:1-7. It is a clear biblical reason for churches to cancel our corporate in-person worship services.
We wholeheartedly support the efforts of our government leaders, civic leaders, and medical leaders in protecting us from the spread of COVID-19. We are immensely grateful for the work of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and the Pell City Police Department as they assist us in following the new orders that have been put in place by Gov. Kay Ivey over the course of the last few weeks. We believe as church leaders that it is our civic duty to come under their authority and to express our support for the enforcement of these orders.
We are praying for our city, and we know that better days are ahead and God is going to deliver us from this crisis. Be encouraged as you celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus this Easter weekend.
In Christ,
Andy Lambert
President, Pell City Ministerial Association