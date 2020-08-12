LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pell City mayoral candidate would bring questionable image to job

With the Pell City municipal elections quickly approaching, it is important fothe residents of this great city to familiarize themselves with the candidates for each office.
The eventual winners of these contests will be the representatives for our community to the outside world. The person who is elected to the office of mayor will be the face of Pell City when dignitaries, business leaders, news organizations or others come calling.
I write this Letter to the Editor cautiously, as I do not wish to disparage any good person, especially one who is willing to put themselves up for such an important position.
However, one candidate for mayor of Pell City has me greatly concerned about our city’s image.
Mrs. Jonna Roberson was an elementary school teacher for many years, and we can all appreciate the love and dedication she showed her many students. For most of the last decade, however, Mrs. Roberson has made her living as a standup comedian.
Going by the stage name “Red Squirrel,” she has garnered a large following, and by all accounts, seems to be very successful in her particular genre of comedy. But, it is her chosen genre that has me most concerned regarding the image she would portray if elected mayor.
On both YouTube and the Red Squirrel Facebook page, there can be found dozens of videos filled with the sexual, crude and obscene adult-humor on which she has built her comedic career.
This letter is not intended as a commentary on Mrs. Roberson as a person or the way in which she chooses to exercise her First Amendment rights. It does, however, challenge us to examine the standard to which we hold our public officials.
If you are not familiar with Mrs. Roberson or her comedy routine as the Red Squirrel, I encourage you to take the time to familiarize yourself with the person who seeks to be the next representative of Pell City’s values.
Our children and grandchildren are watching, and on Aug. 25, we must take a stand on what kind of community we want Pell City to be.
Will Bailey,
Pell City