Pell City has experienced a lot of growth these past few years, but several other cities nearby have also seen tremendous growth like Leeds and Oxford. With the demolition of the old St. Clair County Regional Hospital, I would like to see the mayor, City Council, St. Clair County Commission and Bill Ellison of Southside Land Venture LLC. By the way, Mr. Ellison, great job on your past recruitment of major retailers to Pell City. We need you to do it again!
Focus some of its energy and influence on bringing some leading brand retailers and restaurants such as Kohl's, T.J. Maxx, Target, Best Buy, Logan's Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Apple B's, American Deli and Ruby Tuesday. The people of Pell City want more than a bargain. We want a wide variety of retailers, good food, entertainment and experiences for the whole family that go beyond the expected.
Dennis Green
Pell City