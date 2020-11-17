LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pandemic has shown necessity, importance, of rural hospitals (with photo)

As we look forward to celebrating National Rural Health Day on Nov. 19, we cannot ignore how the health care landscape has changed since last year.
Who could have imagined we would be in the midst of a global pandemic, fighting a deadly virus that has changed the way we live? The reality of our new normal has taught us many things, but one thing I have learned for certain is that now, more than ever, it is vitally important that we acknowledge the necessity, the importance and the power of rural hospitals.
Alabama’s rural hospitals are the backbone of our health care system, showing their power through community, care and the COVID crisis. We’ve kept our doors open and continued to care for Talladega County throughout this crisis and will continue to be here in the months and years ahead.
Citizens Baptist Medical Center provides care for our families, neighbors and friends close to home. Nearly 2 million patients were treated in one of Alabama’s rural hospitals last year, and more than 20,000 patients were treated in our Emergency Department during that time.
During a pandemic, just like any emergency, every day counts, and, without rural hospitals, many Alabamians would lose access to essential frontline services. Our team of more than 250 dedicated employees continues to be here, ready to care, treating patients locally when it matters most.
We understand that our hospital plays a vital role as a cornerstone of this community and we assure you that we take this role very seriously. Citizens Baptist Medical Center takes pride in providing access to quality health care, and we are committed to delivering it to our community for years to come.
Our hospital is thankful to be a part of the Talladega community and is honored to have been able to care for you close to home throughout this crisis. We also want to thank the community for its tremendous support during this time. Your support of this hospital is critical at all times, but your support has been especially meaningful during the pandemic. While we all hope for a better outlook for 2021, no matter what, we will be here to care for you.
Frank Thomas, CEO
Citizens Baptist Medical Center
Talladega