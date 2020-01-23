LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our house is burning

It could be called a kangaroo court, except that's an insult to the thousands of kangaroos dying in Australian wildfires. However, many Republican senators in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, (masquerading as president of the USA) are like a gang of inept workers in an out-of-control fire. They are choosing between party loyalty and the U.S. Constitution. There should be no choice. Do what your oath of office requires. Do what is right and lawful.
There is much evidence that Donald Trump's behavior and actions earned him an impeachment. Trump committed impeachable offenses. Congress gets to decide what are “high crimes and misdemeanors.” They are given that authority by the U.S. Constitution. Yet, people all over the country are trying to define for Congress what is an impeachable offense, a high crime or a misdemeanor.
Another oddity of Trump's trial in the Senate is the senators (who by the Constitution are his prosecutors); some Republican senators are openly consulting with Trump's defense team. Sen. Devin Nunes, Republican, appears to be involved in the offenses Trump committed, was charged with and impeached. That is kind of like the Talladega County district attorney helping you commit a crime, and the,n as DA, he files charges against and prosecutes you, all while assisting your legal defense team with your trial. House on fire, house on fire!
Meanwhile, the oath of office that Trump and all 100 U.S. senators took swearing “to uphold, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution” has been forgotten, thrown out the window into the burning brush. There is no profit worth having if we lose not only our soul, but our rights and freedom as we slip further and closer into an autocratic plutocracy under the leadership of the current pseudo-president. At the end of the day, examine the law and the Constitution (as well as all of those pictures of Lev Parnas and the Trump family and a few senators). Examine what is before your eyes. You know that something is “rotten in Denmark” and really “burning in Australia.” Trump is wrong and guilty. Put out that Trump wildfire in November 2020.
Martha Jordan
Talladega