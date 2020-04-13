LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our food should be processed in America, not China

The U.S. allows companies to ship meat, fruits, vegetables, etc., that are grown here to China for processing and canning. The reason given is it's cheaper than doing it here. I do not see how this could be true, but now that the coronavirus has been shipped back to us from China, how cheap is this practice now?
We should be processing our own meats, fruits, vegetables, etc., here even if we have to pay a few pennies more. At least we will know they were processed and canned under healthy conditions and are disease free. This also gives our citizens more jobs instead of China’s.
The same applies to parts made in China for cars, boats, motorcycles, airplanes, military equipment and everything else. They, too, are made cheaper in China because they can build them with inferior materials and cheaper labor, including prison labor.
However, those who buy and use those products run the risk of those parts failing at the least opportune time and causing injury or death, especially in aircraft and other military equipment.
If we make them in the U.S., we know we have dependable parts and a continuous supply of them. We control this instead of a communist country who does not like us to begin with and whom we cannot afford to trust. Trusting them the first time is why we are in the position we are in today.
I doubt our government will stop all imports from China, but you can. Check all the labels on everything you buy. Even if the labels say made in the U.S.A., reading the small print on groceries usually reveal they were packaged in China.
Billy Price
Ashville