LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our children can’t pray in school! Where is our freedom?

Dear Fellow Americans,
There is so much going on in this world today and here in the homeland of the United States of America. So much trouble, killing, stealing, crime, violence, fighting, suffering, cruel prejudice and hate. The devil is making his move.
Most of America is a pretty nice place to live. And most of our people are nice also. We can do better.
We need a lot of love and peace. God is love. We need to pray for one another and ask God to bless our nation with His love and peace of Jesus Christ. Parents, teach your children The Lord’s Prayer and about Jesus. In school our children should start the day praying The Lord’s Prayer. We need to pray and ask God to return and bless our nation to be a Christian nation again.
I know there are some people who don’t like this, but we must be aware that some is the work of the anti-Christ. The devil has deceived us. Our children can’t pray in school! Where is our freedom?
Pray around the flagpole, is that a way to treat Jesus? What is a moment of silence? To be quiet instead of praying. Pray for peace and love in our schools. Our children deserve better in school.
One God, one Lord, one Nation. May God bless our children in school. May God bless you. May God bless the United States of America.
Ronald Jemison
Talladega