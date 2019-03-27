The Optimist Club seeks recommendations of youth up to and including high school seniors within Talladega County to recognize for their accomplishments at a Youth Appreciation event at 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Hawkins Chapel on the campus of Alabama School For the Deaf (corner of Oak and Cherry Streets). Nominations for home-schooled students are welcomed. Youth appreciation is one of the Optimist International's many programs to "Bring Out the Best in Kids." Local Youth Appreciation events give public recognition to youth for diverse achievements and contributions to the community. Examples are initiating or participating in a project to clean up a neighborhood or to help a neighbor, special efforts to overcome a personal or family challenge, exceptional scholastic or athletic achievement, sustained effort in a church or civic organization, volunteering in the community, displaying strong leadership skills or showing a special talent.
To nominate someone or a group, contact Sheryl Fuller at 256-493-0024; Katrina Thomas, 256-322-1881; Vera Hendrix, 256-493-5905; or Phyllis Patterson, 256-493-8558. Or email: annfulme7@charter.net, klthomas@charter.net, vhendril@bellsouth.net no later than Monday, April 15. Nominations should include the nominee's name, contact information, a description of the achievement or contribution and contact information for the person submitting the nomination.
Sheryl Fuller
Talladega