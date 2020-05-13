LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Opening of Talladega Co. Courthouse is good news in tough times

I am looking for something positive in these troubled days.
I am searching for something positive, especially from elected officials … and, I think I see that happening.
See if you agree, by reviewing the article in The Daily Home, May 13, Talladega Co. Courthouse, Sylacauga Annex will open, May 18.
It looks as if the Talladega County commissioners are serious about their job and will safely open the courthouse as best they can.
The commissioners are showing thoughtfulness, careful planning and (are) working together to solve some of our problems … all in a lawful way.
It's hopeful that citizens will act with that same respect of the law … whether we agree or not.
Don Stephens,
Childersburg