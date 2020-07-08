LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open letter to Mr. Jim Staff, mayor of Atmore

In my more than 40 years as a radio broadcaster, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes and much in between … you graciously answered more of my questions, perhaps, than any politician I have interviewed on radio. (Story of Atmore, Alabama, is one that will have a happy ending, The Daily Home, July 3).
Also, it would be my pleasure to meet with you and some Poarch neighbors, as soon as it becomes safer from COVID-19.
I do have a request. When we meet, could you please have a Poarch neighbor provide information about their political contributions, if any?
Also, I note that you are putting in a bid for another term as mayor of Atmore,Ala., slated for a vote Aug. 25 of this year.
Please accept my best wishes for your desired outcome in that election.
Don Stephens,
Childersburg