LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Not losers or suckers – we are proud veterans

As a military veteran, I say to Trump, people who enter the armed services to support this country are not losers, nor suckers. We are patriots who saw the need to be of service to our country.
We swore an oath to the Constitution of the USA to serve, protect and defend. Military personnel from the American Revolution to the present have honored that oath, many gave their lives.
Trump's alleged remarks calling those who enter the military “suckers and losers” may be up for debate. But what's not debatable is Trump's conduct towards the military and their families as evidenced by his insensitive, disrespectful behavior and comments such as:
The Generals are demoralized, I know more than the Generals;
Sen John McCain, Navy pilot and former-POW – “I like my heroes not captured”;
Gold Star parents (Khizr and Ghazala Khan) -- your son knew what he signed up for;
Speaking on the phone with a military widow and not knowing her dead husband's name (Sgt. LaDavid Johnson);
Asking the Navy to cover up the name on the USS John McCain because he did not want the ship in the picture with him;
Skipped a trip to Arlington National Cemetery because he was extremely busy;
Said visiting troops in combat zones is not overly necessary;
Remarks stating the military is “his military, my military, my generals”; and
Disparaging remarks about retired four star Gen. John Allen
Trump is not a patriot, president or a sane person. He is an American traitor sitting in the White House. A typical Manchurian candidate. VOTE HIM OUT ON NOV 3rd!
Martha Jordan,
Talladega