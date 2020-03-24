LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No good options for those who recycle

I am disappointed and perplexed — not that anyone cares. What are we to do, those of us who recycle responsibly? There are not enough folks who are willing to pay for curbside recycling.
Three locations where I previously have taken my recyclables have been closed and the bins hauled away because of abuse. Abuse in the form of dead animals and household garbage/trash being tossed in the bins. On several occasions I've seen recyclables piled outside full bins instead of taken to another location or back to the residence to await depositing after the bins have been emptied.
I have recycled for decades. Those who play by the rules have, once again, been foiled by those who don't.
Lu Moseley
Oxford