LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Niece making masks for healthcare workers

Our niece, Melissa Evans, in the Cartersville,Ga., area, is not just whining at the lack of toilet paper on the shelves during the coronavirus crisis.
Melissa does custom monogram work and has cloth material on hand. Now she is spending her days making masks for healthcare workers in the area where she lives.
This unselfish act reminds me of the unified efforts of the USA during World war II. All of us may have something to add to the war effort.
There is nothing political or monetary about this effort of Melissa -- just honest love of country and fellow Americans.
This is a challenge to all of us to seek what we can offer and give our all, no matter how great or small, and forget the complaining!
We are proud aunt and uncle.
Don and Rita Stephens
Childersburg