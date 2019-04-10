I agree with Shane Dunaway that the NFL should start a farm league, like baseball does. It’s the only way “minor league” pro-football will survive.
First of all, they have the money to back it and weather the bad times.
Secondly, there are athletes who go to college just to get a chance to be an NFL star and make money while playing the sport they love. They should have this option to bypass college to achieve that goal. How many college athletes have to be tutored all the way through college taking courses they are not interested in or really are not academically college material?
An NFL farm league would solve this problem for both the athlete and colleges. It makes no sense that the NFL has not already done this.
Billy E. Price
Ashville