LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Networks were wrong to cut away from Trump’s speech

I am by nature rather quiet and easy going, but something shocked me tonight (Nov. 5), and I am so jolted by it that I cannot just sit back and say nothing.
I don't like wading into the disgusting mire that has become our political arena, but I have to speak up or implode. We were watching the president's speech to the nation when he was abruptly taken off. The news anchor explained he was lying, so they refused to let us listen any longer.
Are you kidding me? What just happened here? What are we, a nation of 10-year-olds? Don't insult me by assuming we can't think for ourselves.
Lying or not lying is not the issue here. It was the president of the United States speaking to the people of the United States, and no one has the right to tell us how to think or feel. What happened to the freedom of speech? How did it get superseded by censorship from the media?
I was a journalist and wrote for a newspaper for several years. We were taught to report the news and respect the intelligence of the reader to make up his own mind.
Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak out while we still have the freedom of the press.
Glenda Emigh,
Odenville