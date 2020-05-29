LETTER TO THE EDITOR: NAACP replies to statements by Sylacauga mayoral candidate

In response to Mr. Michael Ray James' statement/question in the article published in The Daily Home's Weekend Edition, May 23-24, (State, Talladega Co. NAACP chapters condemn Sylacauga mayoral candidate remarks), we would like to emphasize that neither the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, nor the Talladega County NAACP referenced race in the press release related to candidate Michael James Ray, but the mayoral candidate seemed to engage in talk that reflects a certain mindset.
As far as his question, “What are you doing about the black-on-black crimes in all cities across the U.S. that are almost always drug related,” we will not entertain a dialogue in this type of forum. Our suggestion is to join the NAACP to get more informed and enlightened.
Rev. Hugh Morris,
President
Talladega County NAACP